A new location has been set up in Sudbury to encourage victims of domestic violence to reach out for help during the pandemic.

Nancy Horan is the manager of the violence intervention and prevention program for Health Sciences North.

She says normally people attend the emergency room with their injuries and access services through the hospital.

But she says that's been happening less because of screening around COVID-19 and messages to stay home, which, Horan says, does not mean there is less violence or fewer victims.

"We (and community partners) are going on the theory, thinking that they may not be presenting to the emergency department for fear, or for whatever reason," said Horan. "We thought if we could open an alternate location during this time then the clients in the community might feel a little bit more comfortable in accessing services off site."

The new location is at 127 Cedar Street in downtown Sudbury and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week.

"If they still want to present to the emergency department to be seen then that's where we'll see them. It's just a different location for a short period of time," said Horan.

Horan says she hopes the alternate location encourages some to seek help and counters the messaging lately that people need to stay home and isolate.

"It is the situation during a pandemic when we're asking people to stay at home, we are, you know, further isolating them and putting them in harm's way. And I'm not sure that we can, I can, change that as a program but I can certainly try and offer the best accessibility that I can so they can have options to seek help."

She says even if a client screens or test positive for the virus, she says staff are equipped and prepared to help so that shouldn't deter anyone either.

