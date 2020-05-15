Agencies in northeastern Ontario that support victims of domestic abuse are reporting an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The executive director of Sudbury and Area Victim Services says since mid-March, more calls have been coming in from victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. Calls about human trafficking have also increased.

Erica Lynn Gertz says other community groups have had to reduce their services.

"Having restrictions or limitations to their everyday programs because of some of their challenges dealing with COVID," she said.

"Some services have had to change the way that they support their clients during this time, and some services have had to actually close programs or close their doors temporarily."

Gertz says her agency is still open but they've had to make health and safety modifications.

In North Bay, the phones are now ringing at Victim Services of Nipissing District, but when the pandemic first started, executive director Kathleen Jodouin says it got quiet.

"It was concerning. It was not a good feeling for us," she said.

"We put out some media information to let everyone know we were still open and operating. We were concerned there was misinformation that everything was shut down and help wasn't available so we very quickly wanted to correct that."

Jodouin says she thinks victims weren't reaching out at first because they were isolated with their abuser. But she says over time, situations tend to escalate and the police usually get involved.

"We know oftentimes this is not just a one episodic incident," she said.

"It happens again and again and stress mounts under these current conditions."

Jodouin encourages victims of abuse to reach out to their local victim services. She says if your life is in danger, to contact police or phone 911.