Ellen "Dolly" Gibb, Canada's oldest person, died Wednesday at a long term care home in North Bay, Ont. at the age of 114.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, an American-based group that tracks supercentenarians, Gibb was the oldest person in North America, and 9th oldest person in the world.

She was also the 5th oldest Canadian of all time, the group says.

Her family credits genetics, regular walks and a love of family for her longevity. In her obituary, the family said Gibb remained "serene, content, grateful and positive to the end."

The also say that Gibb had no chromic ailments, visiting a hospital for a short stay only once since the birth of her daughter Sue in 1939.

According to her obituary, Gibb was born Ellen Box in 1905 to Virginia Beauvette and John Box, a Scottish-Canadian prospector in the Klondike gold rush.

After Virginia's death when Dolly was 5 years old, John moved the family to a farm in St. Vital, now part of Winnipeg.

Dolly's five siblings also lived into their nineties, the obituary says.

Gibb is survived by a daughter, 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.