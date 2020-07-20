Dokis First Nation has reached a settlement concerning timber dues that were misdirected to the Crown in 1912. The money was deposited in the government's Indian Land Management Fund instead of the community's trust fund.

The community is located between the upper and lower French River off Highway 64.

Chief Gerry Duquette Jr. says they filed a claim in 2015 and negotiations resulted in almost $27 million in compensation, as well as an apology.

The community has decided to distribute 30 per cent of the claim among members (about $6,000 for each). And a youth trust has been established for those who will receive their personal distribution when they turn 21. But most of the funds have been put away for future generations.

Duquette says the government was fair in handling the claim.

"Members ... have told me it's not about money. We just want them to admit it and own it and apologize. And they've done that."

He say he was "honoured and humbled" by some community members who were not concerned about a pay-out.

"They're just grateful that there is something coming", and that it will stay in the community.

Listen to the interview on CBC Sudbury's Morning North radio program.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett said in a statment that "addressing historical grievances is a key step in rebuilding our nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous Peoples. We thank Chief Duquette Jr. and his negotiation team, as well as the Dokis First Nation for their dedication and collaborative efforts to bring about the successful resolution of this specific claim."

Duquette says they are glad to have some closure on "this sad chapter in our history and take some steps toward reconciliation for the hardship our people suffered over the years as a result of Canada's actions."

"It's a proud day and a proud day for our ancestors that may have not been able to be here or, at least, are looking upon us to see that's one checkmark that we have completed."