For the past 10 years, work has been underway by people of the Dokis First Nation to have historical human remains returned to the community.

The remains were removed from Dead Island on Georgian Bay in 1891. It was something Chief Gerry Duquette Jr. hadn't heard about until his late-grandfather told him about it in 2011.



Duquette spoke with other people in the area to do more research and try to get more details. He says in the late 1800s, there was a major fire in Chicago. As a way to boost the economy, the city held an exhibition after the fire, which included displays or artifacts from all over the world.

"They were collecting all kinds of artifacts," he said.

It turns out the artifacts from Dead Island were moved to Chicago at the time to be a part of that exhibit.

"It was just this story that started to unravel that some of the elders had talked about it, but didn't actually know where they ended up," he said.

They eventually found out the remains were at the Field Museum in Chicago and Duquette says he reached out. He spoke with Helen Robbins, the repatriation director at the Field Museum. Her job is to connect with Indigenous communities to discuss what collections are at the museum.

Robbins worked with the community in researching to make sure the remains were from the area.

She says the museum has a policy in place to make sure the remains go back to the right area, and ensure there is support for the project to move forward.

"We need to return and not do a new wrong," she said. "We don't want to be returning ancestral remains to groups that have no relationship to them. So it's a very difficult process."

Robbins says the Dokis First Nation had no problem showing it had support for the project.

Gerry Duquette Jr. is chief of Dokis First Nation. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Eventually, Duquette and a few band councillors went to the museum to see the remains in person.

"We knew it was going to be emotional," he said. "When we did get in the room and [the remains] were there, it was done very well, respectfully."

He and the councillors held a smudging ceremony to pay their respects.

As for the remains themselves, Robbins says they are of six individuals.

"Mostly, they're female," she said. "None of them are complete individuals. There are skulls … and in some cases, long bones."

Helen Robbins is the repatriation director at the Field Museum in Chicago. (Submitted by Helen Robbins)

She doesn't know the exact age of the remains.

"Given their condition, I would say they had been there for several hundred years if not a couple of thousand," she said.

"I would say probably the youngest would have been a hundred years, prior to collection … but up to 3,000 years."

Duquette says it's important for him to see the remains returned, especially since it was something his late-grandfather started.

"I might not be able to fill his shoes, but at least I'm trying to carry on what he started and to have that completed," he said. "With the Field Museum, it's been so respectful."

He says once the artifacts get back to the area, a ceremony will be held to "bring those spirits back home."

"I'm feeling very great and emotional in a good way," he said. "It's something I can say is complete. We paid respect to these remains and they're coming home."

He says the remains will be returned once travel restrictions are lifted due to the pandemic.

Robbins says this is the fifth international repatriation the museum has done.

"These kind of repatriations and righting past wrongs provide healing and strength to communities," she said. "I don't want to project anything, but that's what I've been told."