Sudbury veterinarian offers reasons to brush your dog's teeth
Sudbury veterinarian offers reasons to brush your dog's teeth

Brushing your own teeth is part of your daily routine and a Sudbury veterinarian is reminding you of the importance of keeping your dog’s teeth clean as well.

Darren Stinson says tooth problems can cause pain for dogs if not treated

Although they may not like it, it's recommended you brush your dog's teeth to help them stay healthy. (Shutterstock/Littlekidmoment)

Brushing your own teeth is part of your daily routine and a Sudbury veterinarian is reminding you of the importance of keeping your dog's teeth clean as well.

According to the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association, you should start brushing your dog's teeth when they are three to four months old. They won't like it at first, as the association says it takes an average of two months for them to get use to it.

Darren Stinson, a veterinarian at the Chelmsford Animal Hospital, says regularly brushing your dog's teeth has its benefits.

He says damage from decay or a tooth injury can cause an abscess of the root. Stinson says when it gets to that point, the tooth has to be removed.

"The tooth will continue to abscess, bone will continue to erode and could start affecting the other teeth adjacent to it,"

"Not to mention [it's] painful. It hurts."

But despite being in pain, Stinson says your dog may not show he or she is uncomfortable.

Darren Stinson, a veterinarian in Sudbury, gets ready to remove a tooth from a dog at the Chelmsford Animal Hospital. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"They need to eat and showing pain, evolutionary-wise, is not a good thing for them because they get picked on. They're tough animals."

Stinson says after an extraction, the owner usually notices a change in their dog's behaviour.

"The biggest thing that happens when we do these kinds of procedures is … after you're done the procedure they say 'wow, my dog is acting like a puppy again,'" he said.

"The relief that we provide the dog when you remove the source of chronic pain is incredibly rewarding."

We take you to a dental surgery in Sudbury and talk to a vet about dental hygiene for your fog. Morning North host Markus Schwabe met up with Darren Stinson, a veterinarian at the Chelmsford Animal Hospital. 6:47
