As the province of Ontario considers changing a so-called pitbull ban, a Sudbury veterinarian says all breed specific bans should be lifted.

In 2005, legislation was put into place banning pitbulls in Ontario after two dogs mauled a Toronto man. Now, the Dog Owner's Liability Act and breed-specific legislation is under review.



Dr. Darren Stinson says most veterinarians don't think the pitbull ban is working.

"We're 15 years past enacting the legislation," he said. "If the legislation was being enforced, there should be very few pitbulls left in the province as they should have passed on now."

He adds that's not the case as most vet clinics has pitbull-type dogs as patients.

"You can find them on Kijiji being sold in Ontario. They're easy to find," he said.

"You have a law that although it's on the books isn't being enforced and if it's not being enforced, we've got to wonder why and should it even be there."

Stinson says when the ban was put in place, social media was starting to take off and the story got a lot more attention.

"I guess it was the pitbulls turn," he said. "If we had social media in the 1970s, it would have been German Shepherds. In the 80s, it was the Doberman. In the 90s the Rottweiler and in the 2000s, it became the pitbull."

Darren Stinson is a veterinarian based in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Instead of a breed-specific ban, Stinson says strengthening Dog Owner's Liability Act would be more beneficial, including imposing harsher penalties.

"We have many dog breeds that are aggressive or individual dogs that are aggressive," he said. "We need to make people responsible for the damage that their dog may cause."

He says that includes larger fines and even jail sentences for extreme cases.

Stinson adds he believes changing that act will improve safety.

"It will keep [people] safer than a breed specific ban that's not being enforced," he said.

"Regardless whether the breed specific ban was developed with all good intentions or not, if we don't enforce the laws that we have … how safe can we make the public."