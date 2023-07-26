First Nations between Atikameksheng and Batchewana in northeastern Ontario will now receive monthly visits from a new ServiceOntario trailer in an effort to close gaps in access to services.

Community members will be able to get documents such as drivers licenses, plate stickers and health cards without having to travel to neighboring communities.

The North Shore tribal Council Mamaweswen and its social services arm Niigaaniin are spearheading the effort in collaboration with the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery.

Mamaweswen CEO Allan Moffatt says test drives conducted over the past three months show promising results.

Allan Moffatt is the CEO of Mamaweswen, a tribal council that services seven anishnaabe communities between Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"We've serviced between 500 and 600 community members, sometimes going directly to their home for service," he said. "So it's working out quite well."

Batchewana chief Dean Sayers says the traveling trailer will "help out tremendously."

He says in his community, it costs on average $100 to hire a taxi to go to the closest ServiceOntario office in Sault Ste. Marie.

He says this poses a challenge for elders and people with limited income.

Traveling can also be an issue for communities located closer to municipal centers, such as Sagamok Anishnawbek.

Its chief, Angus Toulouse, says many community members don't have vehicles. "Even though you may think the town is nearby, you would still need to call a taxi," he said.

Having a travelling ServiceOntario hub also has other advantages, according to Niigaaniin ServiceOntario lead Lexi Southwind.

"Since the beginning of the mobile journey, we discovered that continuous presence in communities helps us build better relationships," she said.

Residents of these communities will be able to get documents like drivers licence, plate stickers and health cards without having to travel long distances. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

A model to be replicated elsewhere?

The trailer serves the Atikameksheng, Sagamok, Serpent River, Mississauga, Thessalon, Garden River and Batchewana First Nations.

The Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery Kaleed Rasheed doesn't exclude adding other communities to this list in the future.

"This is the first of its kind," he said. "We are hoping that, if it is a success — and I know it's going to be because we heard some very positive feedback — it could be replicated in other areas."

Rasheed says if it's possible, he would love to bring this service to other communities.