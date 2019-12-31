It's a dark story but one the author says he felt compelled to write.

The Bosnian war, rooted in ethnic cleansing, inspired Sudbury doctor Klaus Jakelski to make it the backdrop for his new novel. It's a medical drama called Relief.

The novel focuses on a surgeon and a nurse on a United Nations relief mission. The two face a constant stream of young women who have been victims of rape as a weapon of war.

Jakelski says he closely followed news coverage of the Bosnian conflict.

"I heard about Sniper Alley where even friends and relatives were killing each other, and I got fascinated with it," said Jakelski.

"But as I looked deeper into it, what I saw in the background was thousands upon thousands of raped women," he said.

"People have two sides to them," said Jakelski. "They have a dark side and they have a good side and war seems to give them the opportunity to let the dark side come out," he added.

Jakelski says he's got some of the military knowledge his novel required. "I've been on the air bases, I've been on an aircraft carrier, I've been on the planes," he said.

His research also included the experiences of people he knows who have worked relief missions. "They've been in Chechnya, they were in Rwanda, they were in Burundi, and they filled me in on the nature of the camps, the nature of the surgeries, and I really got a lot of information that way," he said.

"And of course, there are the medical issues," said Jakelski. "And for those, you'll just have to trust me."

Jakelski says he wants the reader to come away with an understanding of just how devastating this is to the people involved — the victims of rape — and how devastating relief missions can be to some of those who work in the relief camps.

In the author's notes of Relief, Jakelski wrote: I have long felt compelled to tell the story of the sexual suffering of women during war. The problem ran rampant during the Bosnian conflict. Rape is a traditional weapon of war. An unfortunate one we need to eliminate.

His first novel, Dead Wrong, is a medical thriller set at an elite cardiac hospital in Boston.

Both books are available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Chapters Indigo.