A Sudbury doctor charged with nine counts related to accessing and possessing child pornography has been granted bail.

Seven counts are in connection with accessing child pornography while two concern possession.

Ian MacDonald was in Sudbury court on Friday.

He is to be released from custody and will live with his father in Belleville.

As a condition of his bail, he is to stay away from places where children under 18 gather; he is not to be alone or in a position of trust with any children under 18; he is forbidden from accessing the internet and must give up his passport.

There is a ban on publication of the evidence or anything that may identify any victims.

Health Sciences North says it has suspended Macdonald's privileges at the hospital while legal proceedings are in progress.