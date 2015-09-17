Northern docs weigh in on new provincial health care deal with feds

As the provinces get ready to hammer out details of a new health care deal with the federal government, medical professionals in northern Ontario are voicing their thoughts on where – and how – any new money should be spent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Canada's premiers last week to pitch a plan to send roughly $46.2 billion in new money to the provinces and territories over 10 years to help prop up a faltering health-care system.

Dr. Yves Raymond, vice president of the medical staff of Timmins and District Hospital and the lead physician at the Timmins Academic Family Health Team, said he's hoping the funding increase is spread over the "entire spectrum" of health care provision for northeastern Ontario.

"I think everybody would benefit from this because it will bring some stability to the funding envelopes that we have," Raymond said. "And hopefully will lead to an ability to recruit and retain many needed healthcare professionals."

Ottawa's proposal includes a top-up to the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) and new money directed at four priority areas: family health services, health workers and backlogs, mental health and substance use and a "modernized health system."

To access the enhanced CHT, provinces must first commit to improving how health data is "collected, shared, used and reported to Canadians to promote greater transparency on results, and to help manage public health emergencies," the government said in a background document supplied to reporters.

The funding for the shared priorities will also be contingent on the provinces and territories developing "action plans" detailing how these funds will be spent and how progress will be measured.

The most pressing need for the system, Raymond said, is to re-establish a foundation of primary care physicians, specialists, even general health human resources likes social workers, nurses and mental health workers.

But it all starts with addressing the needs in primary care, Raymond said.

"By improving access to primary care, we can actually help patients have healthier lives, but also at less cost to the system," he said.

That was a need that became apparent during the pandemic, as many primary care organizations stepped in to "fill the gaps" that public health and hospitals were faced with, Raymond said.

"I remember talking with one of my colleagues where we talked about what would we do if we didn't have family health teams or community health centres or Aboriginal Health Access Centres to lean on in the middle of this?"

"And we really couldn't come up with a good answer."

Dr. Ben Reitzel is with the North Bay Regional Hospital. (Submitted by Dr. Ben Reitzel)

Ben Reitzel, a physician at the North Bay Regional Hospital, said the health care deficit that's being addressed by the new deal has been a constant throughout his career.

"I'm 33, and we have known about this demographic wave that's been coming for as long as I've been in school," Reitzel said. "The thing that kind of lit the candle from both ends was the pandemic."

Not only did COVID-19 and the ensuing restrictions and lockdowns strain resources, but the whole system suffered from a large number of people experiencing "burn-out," Reitzel said.

"There was a mass exodus in primary care, leaving the few remaining people to have to kind of pick up the slack," he said. "And as a result, there aren't enough bodies, and things become very complicated."

In the end, it's our money...what are we getting out of it? - Dr. Ben Reitzel

As for the new deal, Reitzel is cautiously optimistic – more money in the system is a good thing – but it doesn't mean that the proper plan is yet in place.

"Just because you're spending money doesn't mean that it's going to have the evidence behind it," he said.

"I appreciate that the government is in a bit of a tight spot. They want to be shown to be doing something. But the problem is, you end up with this sort of drunken sailor thing where the federal government gives money and then claims it as a win, and then the provinces blow the money and claim it's insufficient."

"In the end it's our money. And so what are we getting out of it?"