An annual symposium hosted by the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is growing on its tenth anniversary.

The Embrace Diversity: Free To Be Me Conference began as a way to support students who are lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual, questioning and two-spirited (LGTBQ2S) as well as friends and families in these communities.

The students take part in workshops that provide them with tools to increase a sense of safety and belonging in their schools and communities.

Free To Be Me is growing this year to include students tackling issues associated with poverty, race, culture, and disabilities.

Patrick Hopkin is a Rainbow Board principal and conference organizer.

He says the conference helps students to relax and share.

"The students benefit because they can really bring some of the topics that are going on in their school and in their lives, and bring it to a safe environment where they feel comfortable to ask some of the questions they may have," says Hopkin.

This year, the keynote speaker is Ryan Benoit, 25, of Sudbury who founded a clothing business called The Positive Inception.

He'll talk about how he didn't let his cerebral palsy get in the way of his dream.

"What really kind of helped me, was having a really good support system and a good group of friends and a great family to help me and make me feel the same as everyone else and that's really, really helped me and made my challenges to this day that much easier," he says.

Benoit says there were fewer students with disabilities when he has in school, but he says it's important to be comfortable in your own skin.

About 175 students and staff from the Rainbow District School Board will be attending the conference Thursday at Lockerby Composite School.