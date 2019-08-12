Provincial Police in Sturgeon Falls are warning the public the be cautious with their bank cards after a second incident in the area.

Last week, Sudbury police say two men were being sought after two thefts from the Wal-Mart parking lot in the city's south end. In these incidents, police say a man distracted the victim with a map while asking for assistance. A second man then stole the victims' wallets and made fraudulent purchases.

OPP say three similar incidents occurred Saturday at a grocery store on Front Street in Sturgeon Falls.

Police said an elderly victim was approached by a man who requested help buying chicken for his grandmother. As the victim answered several of his questions, the second victim stole the wallet from her purse.

Police did not say if the victim's cards were used.

Later that afternoon, two other female customers had their wallets stolen from their purses at the same store.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for all three thefts and may have had an accomplice.

Later that day, police from the OPP Noelville detachment responded to a distraction theft incident at a grocery store on Notre Dame Street.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the persons responsible for these thefts to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.