WARNING: This story contains offensive language.

A 13-year-old hockey player in Sudbury, Ont., received a five-game suspension before the Christmas break after an incident in which he insulted a player, using language that the referee had determined was discriminatory.

The teen hurled the insult after the player had cross-checked one of his teammates during a Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) game.

"So the young man called the boy who basically assaulted the player a f--king pussy," said Luc Barrette, the 13-year-old's coach, who believes the five-game suspension was too harsh.

Barrette's player was immediately ejected from the game and given an indefinite suspension pending a hearing.

After the hearing, he received the minimum five-game suspension for discrimination, as per Hockey Canada's playing rules .

CBC News contacted the player's parents, who said they preferred not to comment. Barrette said he could not identify the team because the child — a house-league player — is a minor. The boy has returned to playing after finishing his suspension.

Barrette said the player who cross-checked one of his players received a four-minute penalty, but was allowed to continue playing after that.

In 2021, Hockey Canada, the national governing body for ice hockey, started to take a harder stance on discrimination.

In 2021, Hockey Canada started to take a tougher stance on discriminatory language in the game. (Jesse Johnston/The Canadian Press/File)

Jason Marchand, executive director of the NOHA, which oversees minor and junior hockey across northeastern Ontario, said Hockey Canada's move was part of efforts to make the game more inclusive and accessible.

"It's about creating respect for other participants, whether they're your opponents, or they're your own players or they're officials," Marchand said.

But Barrette said he believes his player should have received a game misconduct, which comes with a two-game suspension, as opposed to the more strict gross misconduct penalty attached to any discrimination based on race, religion, age, sex, gender, sexual orientation, disability or genetic characteristics.

He stressed: "I wanna really be on record saying that I do not condone the words that were used" by his player.

To determine if a comment was discriminatory, Hockey Canada says, officials should ask two questions:

Was the comment made in a negative context, with the intent to taunt, insult or intimidate another person?

Was the nature of the insult based on "discriminatory grounds," as defined by Rule 11.4 (the rule on discrimination)?

Coach feels physical fouls differ from foul language

Barrette said a 13-year-old wouldn't fully grasp the meaning of what they said or would have intended to use those words in a discriminatory way.

"Does he even understand that the words that he used are now considered discriminatory?" he asked.

"You know, because of course it's demeaning — it's apparently demeaning to women."

Kids are gonna talk and eventually, maybe they will stop using their words and start using their fists because it seems to be that that's more tolerable right now.​​​​ - Luc Barrette, Sudbury, Ont., hockey coach

Barrette said he welcomes efforts to make the game more inclusive, but believes there's now an imbalance between the consequences for physical fouls that can injure players and strong or discriminatory language.

"Kids are gonna talk and eventually, maybe they will stop using their words and start using their fists because it seems to be that that's more tolerable right now."

Marchand said that so far this season, the NOHA had 30 hearings for what Hockey Canada calls "maltreatment" — when a player is accused of using discriminatory language against another player or official.

'We need to educate our organizations, and our players and our coaches better to eliminate, as best we can, this behaviour. - Jason Marchand, NOHA executive director

"It's not getting better and we need to educate our organizations, and our players and our coaches better to eliminate, as best we can, this behaviour," he said.

Hockey Canada said there were 913 on-ice calls made for discrimination across the country in the 2022-23 season and an additional 711 reported allegations that season.

Every time an on-ice official overhears discriminatory language, or it's reported after the fact, that sets off an investigation.

Jason Marchand, executive director of the NOHA, says there have been some initiatives to educate players and coaches that discriminatory language won't be tolerated. (Radio-Canada)

Marchand said the NOHA has people who will interview the individuals involved to determine what was said.

Once certain discriminatory language was used, they schedule a hearing with the players, coaches and parents to determine the length of their suspension.

Marchand said a player's past history and how they present themselves at the hearing all play into the decision on their suspension.

He said hearings are more common now because people are becoming more aware of the rules around discrimination, and reporting those cases more often.

"The amount of hours and the costs associated with the hearings and investigations is significant," Marchand said.

He said he and his volunteer board spend so much time on the hearings and investigations that it makes it difficult to find time to address the root causes of the problem.

Concern over use of discriminatory language

But despite those challenges, Marchand said, there have been some initiatives to educate players and coaches that discriminatory language won't be tolerated.

He said the association hosted education sessions for coaches on discrimination at the start of the season, and they've had additional sessions with every team that has had a player involved in an investigation and hearing.

The high number of cases is disappointing, though, said Marchand.

"The numbers are high and they're higher as of January than they were all last season. So that's obviously a concern."