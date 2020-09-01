As of Tuesday, Ontario daycares are allowed to look after as many children as they did before the pandemic, but some childcare operators say that won't be financially possible.

The executive director of Discovery Early Learning, which runs four daycare centres in Greater Sudbury, says the government needs to really think about the funding model.

"If things are back to normal then we should have revenue and everything will be wonderful. But it's not going to be. We're not going to have money and be at full capacity," Tracy Saarikoski said.

She notes they can't find enough staff to get back up to full capacity, since kids now have to be in smaller groups.

And fewer children means less revenue to pay employees, especially with extra cleaning costs due to COVID-19.

"It is pressure. It is a big load on our early childhood programs to adapt to these changes and to have the bodies and the time to do that work."

Saarikoski estimates they might be at 75 per cent capacity this week.

In June, the province told daycares in a memo that providers could expect to receive funds to help with extra staffing, cleaning, personal protective equipment (PPE) and reduced groups of children.