Sudbury daycare says it doesn't have the money to be at full capacity
Discovery Early Learning estimates it might be at 75 per cent capacity this week
As of Tuesday, Ontario daycares are allowed to look after as many children as they did before the pandemic, but some childcare operators say that won't be financially possible.
The executive director of Discovery Early Learning, which runs four daycare centres in Greater Sudbury, says the government needs to really think about the funding model.
"If things are back to normal then we should have revenue and everything will be wonderful. But it's not going to be. We're not going to have money and be at full capacity," Tracy Saarikoski said.
She notes they can't find enough staff to get back up to full capacity, since kids now have to be in smaller groups.
And fewer children means less revenue to pay employees, especially with extra cleaning costs due to COVID-19.
"It is pressure. It is a big load on our early childhood programs to adapt to these changes and to have the bodies and the time to do that work."
Saarikoski estimates they might be at 75 per cent capacity this week.
In June, the province told daycares in a memo that providers could expect to receive funds to help with extra staffing, cleaning, personal protective equipment (PPE) and reduced groups of children.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.