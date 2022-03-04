Discover hard-to-find European foods at this Regent Street shop
Gourmet World also has a bakery, deli and cafe
One of the things I always do when travelling is head to the grocery store.
It's a great way to find discover new foods that may not always be on a restaurant menu. The problem I always run into, however, is once you're back home, it's not always easy to find that ingredient you discovered.
That's where a store in Sudbury called Gourmet World comes in.
I've been able to find some European items there that are pretty hard to come by at your typical grocer. To learn about how this business came to be, I reached co-owner Sue Scherzinger.
Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
Gourmet World is located at 1984 Regent St. in Sudbury.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
