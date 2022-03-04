Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Discover hard-to-find European foods at this Regent Street shop

For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, Up North host Jonathan Pinto spoke with one of the owners of Gourmet World.

Gourmet World also has a bakery, deli and cafe

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Gourmet World is located at 1984 Regent St. in Sudbury. (Supplied by Sue Scherzinger)

One of the things I always do when travelling is head to the grocery store.

It's a great way to find discover new foods that may not always be on a restaurant menu. The problem I always run into, however, is once you're back home, it's not always easy to find that ingredient you discovered.

That's where a store in Sudbury called Gourmet World comes in.

One of the items I found at Gourmet World was Aromat, a seasoning I first encountered in Switzerland. It's great on a hard-boiled egg. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

I've been able to find some European items there that are pretty hard to come by at your typical grocer. To learn about how this business came to be, I reached co-owner Sue Scherzinger.

Peter and Sue Scherzinger own Gourmet World. (Supplied by Sue Scherzinger)

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North6:27Northern Nosh: Gourmet World
Jonathan spoke with Sue Scherzinger, owner of Gourmet World, a grocery store in Sudbury that sells hard-to-find European items. 6:27

Gourmet World is located at 1984 Regent St. in Sudbury.

An example of a cake from Gourmet World's growing bakery business. (Supplied by Sue Scherzinger)

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

