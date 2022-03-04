Discover hard-to-find European foods at this Regent Street shop

One of the things I always do when travelling is head to the grocery store.

It's a great way to find discover new foods that may not always be on a restaurant menu. The problem I always run into, however, is once you're back home, it's not always easy to find that ingredient you discovered.

That's where a store in Sudbury called Gourmet World comes in.

One of the items I found at Gourmet World was Aromat, a seasoning I first encountered in Switzerland. It's great on a hard-boiled egg. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

I've been able to find some European items there that are pretty hard to come by at your typical grocer. To learn about how this business came to be, I reached co-owner Sue Scherzinger.

Peter and Sue Scherzinger own Gourmet World. (Supplied by Sue Scherzinger)

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Gourmet World is located at 1984 Regent St. in Sudbury.

An example of a cake from Gourmet World's growing bakery business. (Supplied by Sue Scherzinger)

