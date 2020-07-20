A group that is responsible for picking up discarded needles in the City of Greater Sudbury says there's been an increase in the amount of sharps being found throughout the city.

It's a problem Chris Novak has noticed. He's the CEO of Centric Mining Systems. That office has been at the intersection of Larch and Durham for the past 15 years.

Last week, his staff showed up to find about 20 syringes in the front entrance of the building, along with other paraphernalia.

"Well we definitely see a lot of paraphernalia related to drug use. A lot of syringes, and a lot of antiseptic wraps," he said. "In front of our door, sometimes, on the street, but never quite in this concentration."

He says they used a broom to move the syringes out of the way so people could get inside. Novak contacted the city and was told to contact the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth. He says he didn't have a pen and paper so he was told his message would be passed on.

Novak says the needles were still there two days later.

Chris Novak is the CEO of Centric Mining Systems. (Sarah MacMillan)

"Well I was, to be honest I was utterly shocked," he said. "Over the longer term, we've definitely seen a trend of more people in distress. Clearly more usage of drugs."

Novak says the problem has gotten worse in the last four months. Bruce Crichton has noticed a change in the downtown as well. He's the caretaker of Christ the King Church.

Each morning, he puts on gloves and walks around with tongs and a bucket to clean up needles.

"I think in the first 10 years I was here I might have found less than 10 needles," he said.

Bruce Crichton is the caretaker at Christ the King Church in Sudbury. (Sarah MacMillan)

He says that increased to one or two a month, then up to a few a week and finally, several each day.

Cricton says the most he's picked up in one day was just over 60 needles.

"It's more than a bit heartbreaking," he said, adding he feels bad for paramedics, police and health care workers.

"We're all overwhelmed, that's the best you could say," he said. "Because there's no solution that I can see."

Julie Gorman, the executive director with the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, says the length of time it takes to get crews out to collect needles can vary.

"We have people collecting needles seven days a week, but it's a crew of three people," she said.

"So when a call comes in at 6 in the morning, it will have to wait until 8 that day. Then they get the list of messages and they do their collecting all the needles."

Gorman says this year, her group has picked up more than double the amount of discarded needles compared to last year. She says that doesn't include needles that are thrown out in disposal bins.

"There's a lot of factors we've been looking at as to why the number jumped so high," she said.

"Some of them have to do with the amount of people picking up needles, whether they're volunteers or other social service agencies, we're just not seeing as much and that's because we're trying to reduce the spread of COVID."

Julie Gorman is the executive director of the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

She adds sometimes needles are found in buildings being renovated.

"We're seeing a lot of large amounts," she said. "We went to a school yard and found hundreds because someone from a nearby apartment building had left it there."

Gorman says her team is wondering what else can be done.

"We're definitely looking at more education," she said.

"We're looking both to the people who are discarding the needles and those who are finding them to make sure everyone knows the safest way to discard."