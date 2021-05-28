The last couple of birthday celebrations for the remaining two Dionne quintuplets have been subdued during the pandemic — but that's not stopping some from acknowledging their latest trip around the sun.

Annette and Cecile Dionne celebrated their 87th birthdays Friday.

The two and their three sisters were the world's first surviving identical quintuplets, born to Elzire and Oliva Dionne, already parents of five, in a humble dwelling in the bush near North Bay on May 28, 1934, during the Great Depression.

Yvonne died in 2001, Marie in 1970 and Émilie in 1954.

Children's rights on museum's radar

The Dionne Quints Museum, a non-profit in North Bay, usually hosts an event to celebrate their birthday, but this year, it was on social media.

The Dionne quintuplets on a trip to Toronto, in 1939. (National Archives of Canada/The Canadian Press)

Museum manager Ed Valenti says it works to keep their legacy alive in efforts to recognize children's rights.

When the sisters were babies, the Ontario government made them wards of the state, and for the first several years of their lives, they lived at a hospital that became a tourist site called Quintland. After a custody battle, the quintuplets moved back with their parents. In 1998, the province formally apologized to the surviving siblings and a compensation settlement was agreed on.

"We think it's important to recognize what the Dionne family went through. The kids couldn't see their own siblings. The parents were limited in their scheduled time to visit the quintuplets when they were in Quintland," he said.

"It's not a very great story and certainly indicative of what can happen when we split families up when you don't have a good plan to take care of them."

All five sisters were taken from their parents by the Ontario government, which housed them in a tourist attraction called Quintland for the first nine years of their lives. In 1935, crowds rushed to visit Quintland in Callander. (Submitted by Natasha Wiatr)

Valenti said the museum had planned an 87th-birthday event, but that wasn't possible because of Ontario's pandemic stay-at-home order.

Last year, the museum received a $20,000 grant from the province that Valenti says will be used to complete its next phase of renovations before the museum reopens this fall.

