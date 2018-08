Surviving Dionne quintuplets to visit birth home after two decades

The two surviving Dionne quintuplets will visit the log cabin where they were born for a ceremony on Sunday to mark their birth.

The sisters have travelled to North Bay, Ont., to visit their former home, which has been turned into a museum.

A spokesperson for the sisters told The Canadian Press that Cecile Dionne and Annette Dionne haven't visited the residence in more than two decades.

The quints were born just south of North Bay, in Corbeil, Ont., in 1934 and became international sensations, as they were the only known quintuplets at the time to survive for more than a few days.

To the world, the birth on May 28, 1934 of quintuplets to Elzire and Oliva Dionne of Callander, Ontario, was a miracle, an event so incredible few belived the initial news report flashed around the globe. Once the birth was confirmed however, the quintuplets became one of the most sensational news events in history. The five baby girls are shown during a photo session during their first year. (Canadian Press)

The city of North Bay purchased their birth home in 1985 to create a museum about the family's history, but it was closed to the public in 2015 after the city's chamber of commerce stopped running it.

Last November, it was moved to a different location in North Bay and will be open to the public today for the event.

All five sisters were taken from their parents by the Ontario government and were turned into a tourist attraction for the first nine years of their lives, bringing in about $500 million to the province.

By the 1990s, three surviving Dionne sisters received a $4-million settlement from the province after they alleged the government mismanaged a trust fund Ontario created for them.