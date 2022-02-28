Dino 'The Popcorn Man' remembered in Sudbury

Before his obituary was published, most in Sudbury likely only knew him as Dino "The Popcorn Man."

Dino Theodos died on Saturday at the age of 78.

For decades he was a fixture in downtown Sudbury selling popcorn, pumpkin seeds and other snacks. His cart was set up at the corner of Durham and Larch.

"Dino has been a small businessman for many years operating Dino's Popcorn downtown," his obituary reads.

"He was a member of the Greek Orthodox."

Maureen Luoma recently retired after more than 40 years as the executive director of Downtown Sudbury.

She said when she makes popcorn, she thinks of Dino.

"When I started working with Downtown Sudbury, Dino was there. I'm not sure how long he was there prior to me starting," she said.

"He was one that loved to tell stories. We chatted lots. He did like to offer suggestions on how to fix the world."

Luoma said he was proud to be a part of the downtown community, and kept an eye out to make sure things were okay.



"If he saw something wrong, maybe a streetlight out to some untoward activity, he would make sure he let people know about it," she said.

"It was kind of a comforting thing in that respect as well. He was just always there."