Dinner is a family affair at The West Arm Lodge in St. Charles
The White family took over the long-running resort in 2020
Back in the summer, I was picking haskaps with my family at La Belle Vie Farm in St Charles. As many Northerners know, you can develop quite an appetite picking berries — so after our baskets were filled, we started looking for a place to have lunch.
That's how I ended up at the The West Arm Lodge, a long running resort on the west arm of Lake Nipissing with 12 cottages, a trailer park and a restaurant.
Two years ago, in the early days of the pandemic, Dave and Tammi White moved up from southern Ontario to take over the business, bringing their adult sons Matt and Daniel with them.
Matt is a Red Seal chef, and the fried chicken sandwich I had at their restaurant was so good, I had to learn more about this family affair.
I caught up with Dave, Tammi and Matt recently — and I started by asking Dave how they ended up owning the business. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
The West Arm Lodge and Restaurant is located at 2670 Highway 535 in St. Charles. The restaurant will shut down for the season after Thanksgiving weekend, reopening in January for snowmobilers.
"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
