Digital Creators North has found a new home months after the Lester B. Pearson Civic Centre in Elliot Lake collapsed.

The civic centre was home to many community groups, like the Stage Door Players, and was known as the nerve centre of the artistic community.

However, since the partial roof collapse in February, the youth digital creator space has been looking for a new location. The lead program coordinator, Shane Milijevic says they finally found a new home and the doors are open on Friday.

Digital Creators North is a youth drop-in program that helps young people learn about technology and creativity. It has programs in six different northern Ontario communities — Sault Ste. Marie, Kenora, Temiskaming Shores, Timmins, Sioux Lookout and Elliot Lake.

"Our purpose is to create a free, digital hang out, media space for teenagers and youth to come out and use free equipment after school," said Milijevic, adding youth can learn how they want through self-directed learning or just hang out in a safe space.

The program has been shut down since the end of February, but Milijevic says this is a need for youth in northern Ontario communities.

"I think it is such a meaningful and purposeful program to have here in Elliot Lake for the youth, as well is just in general in northern Ontario," he said.

"It's just so important to have a program for kids to be able to access digital media gear because I know that not every high school out there necessarily has the same amount of equipment that we have available."

Milijevic says the last three months haven't been the easiest on him, since he wasn't working at the creator space, but he's glad he spent the the time preparing to re-open.

"Outreaching to the community and going to the high schools and elementary schools here, just to get in touch with the kids and tell them that we're still around," he said.

"It was a bit boring for a while and it took me a while to sort of accept the fact that it's going to take a bit for us to get a new space but at the end of the day it happened so I'm pretty happy."