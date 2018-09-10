It's back to school time and that may be prompting people to make sure their lives and homes are in order.

It's also a good time of year to get your digital home cleaned up as well, according to a Laurentian University professor.

Aaron Langille, who teaches computer science and video game design, says getting your digital house in order can mean a variety of tasks, such as making sure your hardware and software still meet your needs.

Langille also recommends ensuring your security settings are meeting your needs.

Aaron Langille is a professor at Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"You really have to be aware of what software and services you're using and keep an eye on the news for the ones that may need a little bit of extra security help," he said.

Langille says making sure these security settings are in place can help you from being hacked.

He offers the following tips to create a strong password to protect your information: