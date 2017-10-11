If you've ever stopped to take a look at how many oils there are in the grocery store, you've likely noticed the options seem endless.

But what oils are best for the dish you're going to make?

"It's good to have a good variety of oils," Tammy Cheguis, a registered dietitian with Public Health Sudbury & Districts said.

Cheguis says some oils are intended for cooking and baking, while others are better suited for salad dressings.

She says oils with a strong flavour, like sesame, can be used to make a dressing, marinade or finish a dish.

"Sesame oil, especially a toasted sesame oil is extremely flavourful [and] you do not need a lot of it," she said.

"I have actually ruined dish by over pouring sesame oil. [The flavour] was so overpowering you couldn't eat the dish."

When it comes to cooking, Cheguis says you'll want to get a high heat oil such as avocado, sunflower or peanut.

"Even things like a good all-purpose canola oil will do really well for that as well," she said.

Tammy Cheguis is a registered dietitian with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"Then if you want to finish a dish, make a marinade or salad dressing, then you want to use an extra virgin oil, walnut oil or sesame oil."

When it comes to storing oils, Cheguis says if an oil comes in a dark glass container to keep it there.

"Oil does break down with heat and with light," she said.

"Typically in the summer, I will sometimes take some of my unrefined oils and put them in the fridge if my house gets too warm."