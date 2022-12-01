United Steelworkers want stricter guidelines for diesel fumes in Ontario mines

United Steelworkers (USW) Local 6500 wants the Ontario government to implement stricter guidelines for diesel fumes in underground mines.

Malcolm Mills, the chair of the union local's health, safety and environment committee, said standards for diesel particulates in underground mines are higher in Ontario than they are in similar mining jurisdictions.

"The levels currently allowed today are well above what is known to cause cancers, specifically lung cancers and bladder cancers," Mills said.

"So since diesel's become a Group 1 carcinogen, it's something that we've really put some effort into changing."

USW Local 6500 represents more than 2,600 workers at Vale's Sudbury mining operations.

The current occupational exposure limit for diesel particulates in Ontario is 400 micrograms per cubic metre. In the U.S., which measures its occupational exposure limits the same way, the limit is 160 micrograms per cubic metre.

"It's kind of shocking that we are so far behind and exposing people to such a high risk," Mills said, noting Ontario is a major mining jurisdiction.

But Mills said he would like to see an even stricter standard of 20 micrograms per cubic metre, "which would be what the research is telling us is safe."

Sandra Dorman is director of the Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health (CROSH) at Laurentian University in Sudbury. She says there is not safe level of exposure to diesel particulates. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

No safe level of exposure

To lobby for the change, the union has partnered with the Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health (CROSH), out of Laurentian University.

CROSH director Sandra Dorman, said she has a personal interest in diesel from a health and safety perspective.

"The particles are so very small that when you're breathing they can enter into really the deepest parts of the lungs." she said.

"And when they get in the lungs and they make contact with the tissue they can create inflammation, so that's one hazard with them."

Dorman said there is no safe level of exposure to diesel particulates.

She said underground miners are regularly exposed to 200 micrograms per cubic metre, and are second only to tunnel workers, with regards to their exposure to diesel particulate matter.

But she added the technology finally exists to address the issue.

While most Ontario mines have concentration levels below the 400 micrograms per cubic metre limit set out by the province, electric vehicles don't produce any emissions.

"Within Sudbury there are tons of conversations around electric battery vehicles and one of the primary reasons is because that can be part of the solution to reducing diesel," Dorman said.

Both USW 6500 and CROSH will host a town hall on Dec. 8, at the United Steelworkers Hall in Sudbury, to educate people about diesel particulates and answer questions.