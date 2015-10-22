A long-time advocate of Sudbury's mining sector is calling it a career.

After a 15-years as head of the Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association (SAMSAA,) Dick DeStefano announced he is retiring.

The goal of the organization is to champion local service and mining equipment providers in Sudbury.

DeStefano told CBC News that the group was able to create a "continual flow of information and awareness" of the sector.

"When we finally discovered there were over 25,000 people working in the industry and 8 per cent of the population in Sudbury worked in the supply industry alone and was generating something like $5 billion in sales, it seemed to be obvious to me that we really had a business that collectively was very powerful," DeStefano said.

"I began to talk to people around the world, asking them what they thought of the Sudbury basin and the general comment was probably it's the best place in the world to find underground mining services and products."

Sudbury would have stayed 'invisible'

Without the group's efforts at brining manufacturers, service providers and financiers together, DeStefano said Sudbury would not be heralded as an international hub for mining technology.

"[Sudbury] would have stayed invisible," DeStefano said. "As it was, it would probably not grow. The relationships that we developed amongst institutions and agencies, jobs would have probably been standardized and not changed."

The change he saw in the area was dramatic, DeStefano said.

"There was this a dynamic organic and developmental growth of an industry that was not dormant, but not visible worldwide."

DeStefano says he is staying busy after retirement

DeStefano now will be shifting his attention to helping select the next head of the organization. The group put a call-out on social media earlier this week to get the ball rolling.

In the meantime, the 82-year-old DeStefano said he will stay busy as a contributor to local publication Northern Ontario Business.

"I've accumulated such a vast network of people and mining intelligence," he said. "I wouldn't mind sitting on maybe a mining company board, just part time. And I write for Northern Ontario Business occasionally...I just finished writing my blog which I do four times a week as an aggregator."

"I mean, there's only so much time to do so many things, so I it's been an exciting exciting thing to do."

"If I could work to 90, I would work to 90," he said.