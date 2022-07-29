Sudbury mourns loss of mining sector pioneer Dick DeStefano

The mining community is mourning the death of a prominent Sudbury figure.

Dick DeStefano died Sunday, July 24 at the age of 85.

According to his obituary, before working in the mining supply industry, DeStefano worked as a teacher and then for the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

Following that he was head of a mining supply group called the Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association (SAMSSA), later renamed Mine Connect, for many years.

Marla Tremblay, executive director of Mine Connect, said DeStefano's death was a great loss for northern Ontario.

"He was definitely a huge champion for the mining supply sector," Tremblay said. "He really believed in promoting the industry and really getting the name out to the entire international and domestic audience of mining."

"He really saw the value in it and saw the opportunities that were available. And he was a big driving force behind pulling that cluster together for the north."

Tremblay said it was "always a fun time" working with DeStefano.

"He was the leader and the person who made companies understand that working together was better than always competing," Tremblay said. "That having a partnership opportunity or working as a cluster and showcasing the strengths of the region was more important than each business fighting against one another for the same business."

He said what he thought, but was always super respectful about it. - Marla Tremblay

"He said what he thought, but was always super respectful about it," she said. "But he wasn't afraid to be honest and forthright about how he felt people should be working together, or the opportunities or the challenges that were being faced by the industry."

According to Lougheed Funeral Homes, DeStefano is survived by his wife Maureen (nee Mattson), sons Devin (wife Beeni) and Joel, sister Kathy and his three grandchildren Oliver, Isabel, and Finn DeStefano, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Dick DeStefano Accessibility Fund at Dynamic Earth, or to the Maison McCulloch Hospice would be welcomed.