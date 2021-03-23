Anyone who wants to get a litre of first-run maple syrup while donating to charity has the chance to do so by 6 p.m. Friday. That's when the annual Dewar Family Sugar Shack auction on Manitoulin Island comes to an end.

Travis Dewar told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe that they've been holding the auction since 2015 as a way to raise funds for the Northern Cancer Foundation.

"I had actually heard on the CBC there was a fundraiser in Sault Ste. Marie for a hockey team and they auctioned off a box of Kraft dinner to try and raise money for the hockey team. And I think they made $200. [And I thought] that was a really cool idea to raise money," he said.

"And so I figured that we could maybe auction off our first litre of syrup made every year. And the proceeds could go to the Northern Cancer Foundation, because that's something that impacts absolutely everybody."

The Dewar family on Manitoulin Island auctions off their first litre of syrup produced, with the proceeds going to the Northern Cancer Foundation. (Travis Dewar/Supplied)

Dewar held the auction among his Facebook friends and raised $150 for their first litre.

"We were over the moon, stoked about it. And the auction's grown every year since."

Over the years the bids have grown — up to $1,000 for the bottle offered in 2019.

"And it's good syrup ... it's worth every penny," Dewar quipped.

Travis Dewar's family's maple syrup harvest on Manitoulin Island is in full swing. This year's maple syrup auction wraps up on March 26th. (Travis Dewar/Submitted)

The family has managed to raise $7,311 through the auction for the cancer foundation so far.

"Everybody gets a taxable receipt from the Northern Cancer Foundation for any donations or bids that they make," he said.

"It's a lot of fun. It's something small we can do to give back. So we're pretty proud of it. We get to also brag that we sell a $1,000 bottle of maple syrup — and not many people can do that."

This year's auction runs until March 26 "and closes on the nose at 6:00 p.m."

Morning North 6:07 Why a litre of this maple syrup could be auctioned for thousands of dollars Morning North caught up with and Each year the Dewar Family Sugar Shack on Manitoulin Island auctions off its first litre of maple syrup to raise money for the Northern Cancer Foundation. Morning North spoke with Travis Dewar to learn more. 6:07