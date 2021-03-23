Maple syrup auction proves to be a sweet fundraiser for charity
Dewar Family Sugar Shack on Manitoulin Island offers up first litre of maple syrup for auction
Anyone who wants to get a litre of first-run maple syrup while donating to charity has the chance to do so by 6 p.m. Friday. That's when the annual Dewar Family Sugar Shack auction on Manitoulin Island comes to an end.
Travis Dewar told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe that they've been holding the auction since 2015 as a way to raise funds for the Northern Cancer Foundation.
"I had actually heard on the CBC there was a fundraiser in Sault Ste. Marie for a hockey team and they auctioned off a box of Kraft dinner to try and raise money for the hockey team. And I think they made $200. [And I thought] that was a really cool idea to raise money," he said.
"And so I figured that we could maybe auction off our first litre of syrup made every year. And the proceeds could go to the Northern Cancer Foundation, because that's something that impacts absolutely everybody."
Dewar held the auction among his Facebook friends and raised $150 for their first litre.
"We were over the moon, stoked about it. And the auction's grown every year since."
Over the years the bids have grown — up to $1,000 for the bottle offered in 2019.
"And it's good syrup ... it's worth every penny," Dewar quipped.
The family has managed to raise $7,311 through the auction for the cancer foundation so far.
"Everybody gets a taxable receipt from the Northern Cancer Foundation for any donations or bids that they make," he said.
"It's a lot of fun. It's something small we can do to give back. So we're pretty proud of it. We get to also brag that we sell a $1,000 bottle of maple syrup — and not many people can do that."
This year's auction runs until March 26 "and closes on the nose at 6:00 p.m."
With files from Markus Schwabe
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.