It's got a nasty name, but it is a beautiful place — Devil's Rock, near Cobalt, is getting more and more attention, and not only as a tourist destination.

Morning North radio show outdoor columnist "Backroads Bill Steer" has been to Devil's Rock several times, and says it's one of the most prominent vistas in northeastern Ontario.

"It's about 150 meters in height ... it towers over Lake Timiskaming," he said, along with a 180 degree view, at least.

"It's a 2.2 million-year-old fault in the earth's crust. Our Indigenous people saluted it as a sacred place. It's been written up in climbing journals."

A view from the summit of Devil's Rock on Lake Temiskaming during the summer. (Supplied/Bill Steer)

Steer says it was also described in the novel, The House on the Cliff, written by Franklin W. Dixon as part of the decades-old Hardy Boys series. Dixon was a pseudonym for author Leslie McFarland, who lived in Haileybury.

"So it's been here for a long, long time and has been promoted," Steer said.

More recently, businesses with a connection to the Temiskaming Shores area are using the famous rock as a part of their marketing campaigns.

"Thornloe Cheese, just up Highway 11, they've got this Devil's Rock blue cheese. It's wrapped in black wax and it's in the shape of a pyramid, kind of like the Devil's Rock," Steer said.

"And then I talked to Rick Shaver. He's the owner of Devil's Rock Tackle Company. He grew up north of Cobalt, just a few kilometres from the Devil Rock, so it was easy for him to choose that as a logo for his company."

Steer said there's also a bar and restaurant in the New Liskeard area, called Tap That Bar and Kitchen, which has a Devil's Rock Caesar drink that is topped off with Thornloe's creamy blue cheese. And North Bay's New Ontario Brewing Company is working on a beer called Devil's Rock IPA.

The towering heights of Devil's Rock on Lake Temiskaming made a big impression on Morning North CBC columnist Bill Steer, who took this photo from the water. (Supplied/Bill Steer)

It's easy to see why businesses want to align themselves with such an iconic part of northeastern Ontario, Steer says.

"I've been going there forever. And I often say, 'if you have to go to one place, it's the Devil's Rock'."

Steer says it's "an easy walk" to get right to the edge of the cliff.

"And you can do a, kind of, sweeping candy cane kind-of-shape walkabout at the top."

And just recently, for the first time and ever, Steer says he was able to visit the face of Devil's Rock from the water at sunrise — an experience that left him awestruck.

Listen to the interview with Bill Steer, founder and head of the Canadian Ecology Center near Matawa, with Morning North host Markus Schwabe.

Morning North 7:38 Backroads Bill - Devil's Rock Bill Steer, a.k.a. Backroads Bill, joined us to talk about a well-known landmark in the north... Devil's Rock. He spoke about how some businesses are picking up the landmark's name and using it for their products. 7:38