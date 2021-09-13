Greater Sudbury mayor hopes local development projects can get Ontario funding

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger says he hopes the city can take advantage of new Ontario funding for streamlining development proposals.

At a housing summit with mayors of Ontario's large municipalities last week, Premier Doug Ford announced a new $45-million Streamline Development Approval Fund.

The province said municipalities can use the money to modernize and approve housing applications, including making it "easier for applicants to navigate the development approvals process, manage their applications and receive timely status updates."

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark said the summit was an important step in identifying what measures need to be taken to increase housing.

"As we continue this dialogue, our government will ensure municipalities have the tools and resources they need to unlock housing in every community across Ontario," he said.

Bigger said although the city has taken steps to focus on housing, outstanding issues need to be addressed.

"We're still known as one of the most affordable cities in the province," he said.

"And yet, we do have a very tight rental market here."

Despite that, Bigger said, local developers have been busy and have to plan far in advance for projects because of shortages in the construction industry.

"We're really, you know, operating full tilt here as far as the local developers have been concerned."

Bigger said 382 new units were created in the city last year.

"That's one of our highest years," he said. "At various points in the global pandemic, we've had our local developers essentially selling out."

Bigger said he sees challenges in housing affordability.

"There does need to be an effort by upper levels of government to provide the funding the developers need to continue building more and more units that are affordable.

"The focus is not on building $3-million homes. The focus is building homes that are much more affordable."

As for the funding, Bigger said there are technology projects in the works already that might qualify.

"Right now our staff are evaluating the projects that we either have ongoing or future plans for improving our responsiveness to investors and developers in our city."