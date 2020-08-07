Porcupine Health Unit investigating COVID-19 at Detour Lake Mine
The Porcupine Health Unit says it is investigating a positive case of COVID-19 from an employee working at the Detour Lake Mine northeast of Cochrane.
Case is the 72nd in region
The health unit originally reported the result on August 3rd, its 72nd case.
According to the health unit, investigators have already followed up with the employee's close contacts, and the person is in self-isolation at home.
The PHU said there is, however the potential for exposure for anyone on site between July 30 and August 3.
These individuals should actively monitor themselves for symptoms, the health unit said.
The health unit says the management team at Kirkland Lake Gold is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
