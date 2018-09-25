Dozens of members of the Ontario Dental Association will be at Queen's Park on Wednesday to tell MPPs how important it is for kids to have regular access to the dental care they need.

Dr. LouAnn Visconti is a dentist from Timmins who is making the trip. She says many people resort to the emergency room for dental related problems.

"Unfortunately, these settings are just not prepared to deal with dental issues," she said.

"Only a dentist can diagnose and treat dental disease. So this is costing the taxpayers over $38-million a year."

She says dental issues can result in patients getting pain killers and antibiotics but no long term solution.

Visconti says by investing more in dental care programs, that could reduce the number of hospital visits.

"We know that we've got needless pain, children missing school, the number two reason for children to miss school outside of the common cold is tooth decay," she said.

Oral Health Month is now underway and the ODA is pushing the province to properly fund existing dental care programs, starting with Healthy Smiles Ontario.

According to the ODA, currently, 540,000 children and youth are eligible for treatment under the plan but only 260,000 of them are getting it.

President Dr. David Stevenson says having properly funded dental programs "just makes sense."

"In the case of Healthy Smiles Ontario, I'll be asking Minister Elliott to invest in HSO to prevent needless pain and negative impacts on kids' health and social lives as they grow up," he said.