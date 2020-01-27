Greater Sudbury police have arrested and charged a daycare employee with multiple sexual related offences.

Denis Chartier, 43, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

A concerned parent contacted police January 13 regarding allegations of sexual assault on a preschool-aged child at Maple Tree Preschool on John Street.

The investigation found that Chartier knowingly obstructed the investigation by lying to police about his involvement with children at the daycare. This led to an additional charge of Obstruct Police Officer.

Anyone with information about the individual or this case is asked to contact Detective Constable Hutton of the Criminal Investigations Division at 705.675.9171, ext. 2310.