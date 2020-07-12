A gaming company with two facilities in Greater Sudbury is taking one of its popular games outside.

Delta Bingo and Gaming will soon offer drive-in bingo at its sites in Sudbury and Val Caron.

Last year, Delta operated drive-in bingo at its locations around the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Peterborough, says Shawn Fisher, chief operating officer.

It was a huge success, and Fisher says they wanted to expand this year to other locations across Ontario.

"We thought this would be a great way to get our players continuing to play the game they love, but most importantly, get some charitable dollars back into all the local charities that we support across this province," he said.

Delta Bingo and Gaming will cap the number vehicles at 150 for each drive-in bingo events. This was a drive-in bingo held in Windsor last summer. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

When a drive-in bingo event is held at a location, Fisher explained, they put a limit of 150 vehicles in the parking lots. That's to help with ease of traffic flow in and out of the parking lot.

Parking spots must be reserved ahead of time.

Rules & regulations

As many people within the vehicle can play bingo, as long as they are 18 years of age.

"Players will tune their cars in on their FM tuner to 107. 5," he said. "That's how we broadcast the numbers out to those participating in the parking lot."

Then if someone gets a winning sequence instead of yelling 'BINGO' they simply honk their car horn, flash their headlights, and some even hold up signs out the sunroof.

Advice for newbies

Fisher has some advice for those who may have never experienced drive-in bingo before.

"Come early. I believe the parking lots are usually open and we can start parking cars about two hours prior to the event starting," he said.

He also suggests bringing along your own snacks and drinks.

"Don't fill up too much on drinks because unfortunately the facilities are closed. We can't allow anybody into our buildings at this point in time," Fisher said. He does clarify that washrooms are available, but due to capacity limits only two people are allowed inside the building at one time.

Helping local charities

One big reason for Delta to hold the drive-in bingo events is because the funds help support local charities. In Greater Sudbury alone the two bingo sites help support 150 local charities.

"At a time when those community charities need the money more than ever for programs and things like that, it's definitely important for us to get people back playing the game that they love, and getting some charity dollars back into the community," Fisher said.

Delta Bingo and Gaming plans to hold the drive-in bingo events at select locations in Ontario until late August, but Fisher says they may extend that into the fall months, depending on when the gaming facilities will be able to reopen under phase three of the provincial plans.

Drive-in bingo for the Delta Bingo and Gaming location in Val Caron starts Saturday, June 26, while the site on Newgate Avenue in Sudbury will begin July 10. Other upcoming dates are posted on their websites.