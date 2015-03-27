An architecture professor in Sudbury weighs in on the idea of using architecture to prevent loitering. 9:10

A Sudbury architecture professor says putting obstacles in public spaces can escalate loitering.

Terrance Galvin says people will try to find ways to get around them.

Recently a business owner in the Donovan neighborhood of Sudbury installed metal bars on flower boxes, to discourage people from sitting there. Some people have told CBC News that loitering in the area is a problem.

But Galvin, who is a professor at the McEwen School of Architecture at Laurentian University, says the solution may be to design spaces that appeal to people's civic pride.

"My hope, as an architect with an interest in urban design, is that the civic pride starts to meet the design gestures and that you get a relationship between that. If you don't, then you just get vandalism and people break things or spray paint them or ... soil them," he said.

Metal bars that protrude up from flower boxes on Kathleen Street in Sudbury were recently installed by the landowner to discourage loitering. (Sam Juric/CBC)

Galvin says having "urban furniture" like garbage cans, benches and fountains helps engage people, instead of pushing them away.

Galvin notes the loitering problem stems from a bigger issue, but there are some proactive concepts in the design world that can help.

"There's another program, called CPTED — Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. When you follow CPTED, it's about putting lights in areas so that people can't hang out in a dark corner. They're designed [to be] proactive, as opposed to being on the defence."

'Sweeping the dust under the rug'

Galvin says defensive design can make things worse, spurring people to find ways to get around the barriers.

And he says that could raise other concerns, like vandalism and crime.

"There's a much bigger issue ... and that's not just design. It's design-related to these other social issues ... in terms of few services," he said.

"And, it's summer time, people are out on the street, and they are going to loiter more than they would have [than] the year before."

Galvin says defensive design, like metal bars on sitting areas, is "like sweeping the dust under the rug. You don't get rid of an issue like that."

He also notes there's "a group of people that always throw garbage and don't care."

Galvin lives and walks in Sudbury's downtown and says he is often picking up garbage that isn't his.

"But then I look for garbage cans and I look for benches and I look for fountains ... those things are important to have in place for people that are living in the city."