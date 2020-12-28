Deceased person found in home on Kathleen Street on Boxing Day
A person was found deceased at a residence on Kathleen Street in Greater Sudbury on Dec. 26. Greater Sudbury Police are investigating, but have not released the name of the deceased, nor the cause of death.
Neither the name of the deceased, nor the cause of death, have been released
Little information has been released after a person was found deceased at a residence on Kathleen Street in Greater Sudbury.
In a Tweet posted early Sunday morning, Greater Sudbury Police say they received a call about the deceased person, on December 26.
Members of the Criminal Investigations unit continue to look into the case.
