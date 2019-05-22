Police say a deceased man found in Sudbury is from Quebec
Sudbury police say a man found dead behind a business on Lorne Street is originally from Quebec.
Officials working to contact man’s family
On Tuesday morning, police got a call from a community member regarding "what was believed to be a body" behind a business.
Police say the cause of death has yet to be determined. Police say they've been able to identify the man and are working to contact his family.
Officers say his identity will not be released. Police continue to work with the coroner's office in the investigation.
