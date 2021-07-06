An environmental group says a precedent-setting court case involving the DeBeers Victor Diamond Mine in northern Ontario, will improve accountability for future mining projects in the province.

De Beers Canada Inc. pleaded guilty to one count of failing to provide mercury monitoring data relating to the operation of its open pit diamond mine, located upstream from the Attawapiskat First Nation.

The Victor Diamond Mine ceased operations in 2018.

The resolution came last week in the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.

The private prosecution was launched by environmental group Ecojustice in partnership with former prosecutor David Wright, and was based on evidence collected by Wildlands League.

Their evidence showed De Beers failed to report mercury and methylmercury levels in the water system around the mine, for seven years.

Methylmercury is harmful, and exposure to increased levels of mercury is a risk to both the local population and the environment. Elevated levels in a waterway can be dangerous to human health, as well as aquatic life.

Despite the mine not operating, De Beers' provincial permit requires the company to legally continue monitoring mercury.

Ecojustice says their evidence showed that the project pumped water from the open pit into the Granny Creek water system which flows into the Attawapiskat River. That caused elevated mercury levels in the water and the fish populations.

"While Premier Doug Ford has often claimed Ontario is open for business, this prosecution makes clear that any mining activity must still follow the law," said Zachary Biech, a lawyer for Ecojustice.

"This private prosecution was necessary because Ontario's reliance on self-reporting by mining companies does not work. Too often, this gives mining companies the opportunity to pollute with impunity, as was the case with De Beers at its Victor Mine," he added.

De Beers has agreed to post publicly on its website all past and future annual mercury monitoring reports. The company also agreed to pay a $100 fine and make a $50,000 donation to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

A De Beers spokesperson says the company is finalizing a statement.