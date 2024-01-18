49-year-old man found dead in Sudbury, Ont. alleyway

Sudbury Police are investigating the discovery of a 49-year-old man found dead in an alleyway off of Frood Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police said in a press release that community members made the discovery.

Police did not say whether or not they suspect foul play, but detectives with the major crime and criminal investigation divisions are investigating.

Officers are in the process of contacting the man's next of kin, and no further information about the individual's identify will be released.

A post-mortem has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact them.