Investigation underway after 46-year-old dies during arrest in Sudbury

The province's special investigations unit is investigating after a 46-year old man died while being arrested by Greater Sudbury Police officers in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 46-year-old man in Greater Sudbury. (Jan lakes/CBC)

The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 46-year-old man who died while in custody of the Greater Sudbury Police. 

On Tuesday morning, January 2nd, the police received a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Keith Avenue in Chelmsford.

Police officers responded and were able to locate the man in question.  During his arrest, an officer used a stun gun. The man went into medical distress.

The officers provided emergency care and called paramedics to help but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses are currently being interviewed to help shed some light on the circumstances of the man's death.

The Special Investigations Unit is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death or serious injury.. 

 

