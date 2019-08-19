Provincial Police say they have charged a 29-year-old East Ferris man with trafficking a schedule 1 substance after a death Thursday night.

OPP say they responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. at a residence in East Ferris Township to assist paramedics with a person who was without vital signs.

A 32-year-old man from Orillia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old was also charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation. The man was released on recognizance and is scheduled to attend an Ontario court in North Bay on August 27.

The Office of the Chief Coroner is also involved in this investigation.