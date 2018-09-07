Skip to Main Content
Police ID hiker found near North Bay

Provincial police have identified a hiker who died near North Bay last week.

28-year-old Michael Gauthier from North Bay dead after fall near Highway 63

CBC News
OPP have identified the hiker who died near Jocko River as 28-year-old Michael Gauthier of North Bay. (CBC)

On September 3, 28-year-old Michael Gauthier of North Bay fell down a ravine near Highway 63 in Jocko Township, police said.

According to the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU,)  a man called 911 saying his friend had fallen while hiking in the Jocko River area.

The first responder was an officer with the North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, who administered first aid on the injured man.

EMS and fire personnel arrived shortly after and took over care of the man.

A short while later the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU said.

