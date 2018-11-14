Flights are starting to go in and out of the Sudbury Airport after many were cancelled or delayed.

Jean-Mathieu Chenier is the director of marketing and airport development.

He says the contractor that provides de-icing services had a mechanical issue with its equipment on Tuesday night.

That resulted in delays and cancellations into Wednesday.

Chenier says replacement equipment is being sent up from southern Ontario and is expected to arrive Wednesday.

He says the airport usually has a backup machine, but says in this case, one piece of equipment was being fixed.

"Typically, we wouldn't only have one de-icing [piece of] equipment," he said.

"It's an unfortunate circumstance that it happened in this instance."

Chenier adds the airport is reviewing what happened.

"From an airport operations perspective, we're always concerned when passengers expectations are not being met," he said.

"As such, we will review what has happened over the last 24 hours to ensure that these types of scenarios don't happen again."

People can check the status of their flight on the Sudbury Airport website.