Child care centres will remain open during the provincial shutdown, but operators have lots of questions about how it's going to roll out.

The grey zone COVID-19 restrictions begin Saturday and last 14 days for northern Ontario, 28 days for the rest of the province. The protocol says daycares will remain open during that time.

Most of the child care centres throughout Sudbury take a week's holiday between Christmas and New Year's Day. That falls in the first week of the pending lockdown.

Mary Lou Coffey, executive director of the Walden Day Care, says she has questions about what the second week of restrictions will look like.

"Because it's so new and it's so quick, I think there's a whole lot of questions that nobody has the answers to yet," she said.

"We just have to get our head in the game; just figure this out and move forward and try to do the best that we can for the parents that we have. Because we need essential workers to work. They have children and they need quality care during that time."

Coffey says, for most providers, the biggest question has to do with money.

"If our numbers are down, and we still have to staff for the screeners and the disinfectors and all that stuff, and we don't know how many people and we don't know how many children, and we don't know how many staff may have kids that are going to have to be home — how are we going to staff? How are we going to pay for it?

"It would be lovely to have all the answers and just open the book and follow the rules, but that's just not what we're in. So we're going to tackle it. It's going to work well, and we're going to be here for the kids and the families," Coffey said.

The province of Ontario issued an extensive document detailing the restrictions and public health and workplace safety measures for the provincial lockdown, set to begin at 12:01am Dec. 26.

Here's what's listed under Child Care: