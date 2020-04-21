Questions loom around child care that remains open during lockdown
Daycare centres will remain open for duration of the provincewide shutdown period
Child care centres will remain open during the provincial shutdown, but operators have lots of questions about how it's going to roll out.
The grey zone COVID-19 restrictions begin Saturday and last 14 days for northern Ontario, 28 days for the rest of the province. The protocol says daycares will remain open during that time.
Most of the child care centres throughout Sudbury take a week's holiday between Christmas and New Year's Day. That falls in the first week of the pending lockdown.
Mary Lou Coffey, executive director of the Walden Day Care, says she has questions about what the second week of restrictions will look like.
"Because it's so new and it's so quick, I think there's a whole lot of questions that nobody has the answers to yet," she said.
"We just have to get our head in the game; just figure this out and move forward and try to do the best that we can for the parents that we have. Because we need essential workers to work. They have children and they need quality care during that time."
Coffey says, for most providers, the biggest question has to do with money.
"If our numbers are down, and we still have to staff for the screeners and the disinfectors and all that stuff, and we don't know how many people and we don't know how many children, and we don't know how many staff may have kids that are going to have to be home — how are we going to staff? How are we going to pay for it?
"It would be lovely to have all the answers and just open the book and follow the rules, but that's just not what we're in. So we're going to tackle it. It's going to work well, and we're going to be here for the kids and the families," Coffey said.
The province of Ontario issued an extensive document detailing the restrictions and public health and workplace safety measures for the provincial lockdown, set to begin at 12:01am Dec. 26.
Here's what's listed under Child Care:
-
Child care will remain open for the duration of the Provincewide Shutdown period. This includes child care offered in licensed centres, in home-based settings (licensed and unlicensed) and by authorized recreation and skill-building providers.
-
During the period where elementary schools are operating virtually (i.e., from January 4 to 8, inclusive), licensed child care centres and authorized recreation and skill-building providers will be prohibited from serving school-aged children. All before and after school programs are being closed during this one-week period. These programs may resume operation when elementary schools return to in-person learning on January 11, 2021
-
To support the parents of school-aged children who may not be able to accommodate their child's learning/care at home, the Ministry of Education will be implementing a targeted emergency child care program for school-aged children, at no cost to eligible parents.
-
Operators of before and after school programs that are required to close from January 4-8, 2021 are prohibited from charging fees or otherwise penalizing parents during this time period (e.g., parents must not lose their respective child care spaces)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.