Thousands of kids across northeastern Ontario are spending their summer at day camps.

There are more and more options for parents every year and that means more groups competing to sign up campers.

This the first summer Camp Wassakwa on Bass Lake in Whitefish has sat silent, after the City of Greater Sudbury decided last year to shut it down due to low enrolment.

Recreation coordinator Cynthia Hall-Picard says their numbers this summer are good for the very similar Camp Sudaca on Ramsey Lake, where so far 725 have signed up at $177 per week, as well 785 kids at the 26 playground groups spread around Greater Sudbury.

"The demand I think is still there, yes," says Hall-Picard, adding they are hoping to find a third party to operate Wassakwa next summer.

"We have always in the past and I think we will continue to do so, to provide parents with opportunities with affordability."

For decades, Sudbury kids have spent their summers at the neighbourhood playground being looked after by supervisors, sometimes known as "supeys." (Erik White/CBC)

The playground camps cost parents $350 for eight weeks, for a weekly cost of $43 per week that Hall-Picard says is set to provide a public service to families.

YMCA Sudbury is in a similar situation with a $43 per day summer child care option, plus as much as $215 for a specialty camp like judo.

But day camp supervisor Jake Geale says they were forced to shut down day camps planned for this summer at Lansdowne Public School and the Walden trails when too few kids signed up.

"The challenge for us is making sure that we are serving the needs of the community, but we also have to make those tricky decisions," he says.

"So, it's a bit of a balancing act."

Jake Geale is the supervisor of recreation, aquatics and day camps at YMCA Sudbury. (Erik White/CBC)

Geale says he doesn't see a need to coordinate with the dozens of other organizations offering day camps and says the YMCA is ready to adjust when the marketplace responds to what they're offering.

"I mean I think our community gets to decide that and decide which programs and price points work best for them," he says.

Sault College offers day camps for aspiring young chefs and scientists, but is seeing increasing competition every summer.

Speciality camps like arts at YMCA Sudbury have 180 kids signed up this summer, at a cost of between $185 and $215 per week. (Erik White/CBC)

Lori Crosson, the director of continuing education and E-learning, says at as much as $226, they are on the higher end of the price point scale, but their enolment has quadrupled in the last four years, up to 180 campers this summer.

She doesn't think the market in Sault Ste. Marie is saturated, yet.

"No, I don't think so. I think there's enough market to go around for everybody," says Crosson.

The organization with the most day campers in the region is Science North, with a record 3,500 kids signed up this summer.

Only 900 of those are in Sudbury, with the rest spread among 35 other northern Ontario cities and towns where kids pay between $207 and $258 for a science education over the summer.

"It was a way for Science North to help fulfil its mission in being northern Ontario's science centre. We always felt it was important to get out there and day camps is one way you can do that," says senior scientist Cathy Stadder Wise.

"This is not a program that aims to make money. This is a program whose aim is to enrich kids with science experiences and so it's not a money maker. It's aimed at breaking even."