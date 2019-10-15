David Williamson works in a political setting but is not a politician. However he's hoping as a result of the next election, he'll leave his job as the CAO of the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands and work in Ottawa.

Williamson is the Conservative candidate for the Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding.

"Early on in the spring, I was sitting at my desk and there were some things going on at the federal level that I found frustrating including the amount of debt, spending and everything else," he said.

"I didn't see things improving and getting better. I could just see us taking on more and more debt that my granddaughter is going to end up paying."

He then discussed it with his wife and eventually decided to run as a political candidate. He says for his riding, he'd like to see more economic development and growth

"Affordability is a key issue up here," he said. "People are struggling to get by quite literally."

He says if the Conservatives are elected, they will get rid of the carbon tax put in place by the Liberal government. Williamson says it unfairly targets northern rural Canadians.

"I live three miles out of town in the bush. If I don't turn on my truck, I don't go to work," he said.

"There's no tax in the world that's going to make it so I can stay home. All it's doing is increasing my costs."

He says the party also wants to lower tax rates, "which would help everybody across the board."

Williamson says he hasn't always been a Conservative, but says he feels he best aligns with that party.

"Unfortunately when I watch what the Liberals have done in terms of their slide to the far-left, I'm having trouble telling them from the NDP anymore," he said.

"No, I haven't always been a Conservative but I've watched the Conservatives develop into a party that really has moved to the middle."