Retired Sudbury firefighter has a passion for creative writing
He used to fight fires but now he fights crime in his novels
Dave Wickenden of Sudbury had always wanted to write.
"I tried a couple of times at a novel over the course of my life and life always got in the way," he said.
So Wickenden decided to take an early retirement to follow his dream.
And now he's a novelist three times over.
Later this month, the retired firefighter will be launching his third thriller. It's called Deadly Harvest.
The novel is set in Paris and involves a vigilante set on stopping a human trafficking ring.
Wickenden says he loves telling stories. "I used to be an artist. I just love creating stuff," he added.
His first novel, In Defense of Innocence, was released in the spring of 2018 and was followed by a second thriller, Homegrown.
His new novel will be launched November 16 at 46 North Brewing, located at 1275 Kelly Lake Road, from 1 to 3 p.m.
With files from Markus Schwabe
