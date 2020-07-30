Former Timiskaming MPP and Liberal cabinet minister David Ramsay dies

A northern Ontario politician who switched parties right after he was first elected — and went on to win six more elections and serve as a cabinet minister — has died.

David Ramsay was 72.

He was born in Australia, adopted by Canadian parents and later moved to the Temiskaming district where he was a farmer and municipal clerk.

Ramsay was elected MPP for Timiskaming in 1985 as a New Democrat.

The next year, he disagreed with his party's opposition to back-to-work legislation for striking Toronto transit workers and became a Liberal.

Ramsay would say in later interviews that some good friends in the north got him into the NDP, but "I just found it a different world down in Toronto."

"I just wasn't driven by that ideology," he said in a 2011 interview. "I just realized I was in the wrong place."

Ramsay may have been the most successful floor-crosser in Canadian political history, serving another 25 years as MPP, many of them as a Liberal cabinet minister.

But he later said he would advise other politicians against changing their party colours.

"I would say don't do it. It's very tough personally, it can shatter friendships," said Ramsay.

"It can only be done on principle reasons. One should not do it for any other reason."

Ramsay served as agriculture minister and corrections minister in the David Peterson government of the 1980s.

He ran for the Liberal leadership in 1992 and later ended up back in the cabinet under Premier Dalton McGuinty.

Ramsay was Aboriginal affairs minister through the Ipperwash inquiry and served four years as minister of natural resources during the collapse of the forestry sector in the mid-2000s and the controversy over spring bear hunting.

The Liberal government would eventually reinstate the hunt in 2015, but Ramsay told the CBC he had lobbied behind closed doors for it years before that.

"As a northerner, I understood the part of the culture and the part of the economy that it played. Very difficult issue as there was this clash of values in the province," he said in an interview with CBC.

"Because you get very strong viewpoints from all sides on this, it becomes big politics."

When he retired from politics in 2011, he told the CBC that he was most proud of his day-to-day work with constituents.

"You know I never fail to realize how down on a lot of people's luck that they are every day, and they come in and sometimes we can make a difference in their lives," Ramsay said.

"And I think in the end, that will be the enduring thing."