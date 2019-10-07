David Popescu admits he got more signatures this time to be nominated as a candidate in the upcoming federal election than he received in votes in the last one.

Popescu, who runs as an independent candidate in most elections in the Sudbury area, has again put his name forward as a candidate for this federal election. He had to get 150 signatures to do so. In the 2014 federal election, he received 82 votes.

"But I don't really concern myself with that," he said. "I try to speak the truth before God and his written word."

When he does meet with voters, he says he tells them he's running "to promote the principles of the bible in the debates."

He says he asks voters if they are Christian or have a bible.

"Even the ones that say no … they're willing to sign to give you a chance for freedom of speech," he said.

"I think election time gives you the privilege to promote change that would otherwise be considered an intrusion."