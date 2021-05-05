Two well-know musicians with Sudbury roots have written and recorded a song about the pandemic.

Paul Dunn (a long-time musician, and former music teacher based in Sudbury, now living in Fergus) and David Lickley (a film director in Sudbury, know for his IMAX films such as Jane Goodall's Wild Chimpanzees and Wonders of the Arctic 3D) call their new song "Scenes of Isolation."

It's the first in a collection of northern Ontario-themed songs they are working on for a longer album, to be released this fall.

Lickley and Dunn have been making music together for the last few years, so when the pandemic hit their get-togethers became limited.

"This latest project kind of sprung out of being semi-stranded during the beginning of COVID. I was down in southern Ontario and David was up in Sudbury," Dunn said.

"I was learning how to use a recording program and I needed to practise recording tracks and sending them. So I started doing that with Dave. I'd sketch out little melodies and create a wav file, send it to Dave, and he'd experiment with them and come up with melodies and lyrical lines and that sort of thing."

As they moved ideas and iterations back and forth, they created a song.

"I really just wrote the melody and I wasn't really in charge of lyrics. That turned out to be Dave's bailiwick," Dunn continued.

"I just love what he did. [It] really encapsulates sitting on the lake in northern Ontario and really being limited about where you can go and what you can do. So here's what to do. You write something."

David Lickley is an award-winning film director in Sudbury who is making his debut as a musical artist. (David Lickley/Submitted)

Lickley calls it a hopeful song.

"I was writing the lyrics back in April, May [of 2020] ... it was a really dark time. I mean, everything was just unknown. We were watching the news every day and watching Trudeau tell us the latest bad news," he said.

"So the song has that. But then there was a spark of hope that we all felt by the time we got to summer, that, 'OK, there is some light somewhere at the end of this tunnel.'"

In addition to Lickley and Dunn's contributions, the song was created with help from David McRae (electric bass), Peter Cliche (fiddle), and Megan Lickley (background vocals), recorded at various home studios across Canada. The song was mixed and mastered Jean-Paul De Roover at Blueprints in Thunder Bay.

The song debuted on CBC Sudbury's Morning North radio program on Thursday.

"Scenes of Isolation"

Heard a loon on the lake at dawn

Telling me that the ice is gone

Spring returning with the sun

To scenes of isolation

See the garden lose its snow

You can reap if you learn to sew

Blessed are the things that grow

From seeds of isolation

Watch the world implode with consternation

Turning to our leaders for salvation

Everybody all across the nation

Wringing hands in quiet desperation

Fearful as events unfold

But if we do the things we're told

Silver linings turn to gold

In scenes of isolation

Spending time in silent meditation

Practicing our distance education

Everybody all across the nation

Joining hands as one in isolation

Read the books piled by the bed

Learn a language, bake some bread

But leave the bagpipes in the shed

In scenes of isolation

Heard the loons on the lake at dawn

Another month has come and gone, but

The time will come to move beyond

These scenes of isolation