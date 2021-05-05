Paul Dunn and David Lickley create pandemic song with a 'spark of hope'
First in a collection of northern Ontario-themed songs for an album to be released this fall
Two well-know musicians with Sudbury roots have written and recorded a song about the pandemic.
Paul Dunn (a long-time musician, and former music teacher based in Sudbury, now living in Fergus) and David Lickley (a film director in Sudbury, know for his IMAX films such as Jane Goodall's Wild Chimpanzees and Wonders of the Arctic 3D) call their new song "Scenes of Isolation."
It's the first in a collection of northern Ontario-themed songs they are working on for a longer album, to be released this fall.
Lickley and Dunn have been making music together for the last few years, so when the pandemic hit their get-togethers became limited.
"This latest project kind of sprung out of being semi-stranded during the beginning of COVID. I was down in southern Ontario and David was up in Sudbury," Dunn said.
"I was learning how to use a recording program and I needed to practise recording tracks and sending them. So I started doing that with Dave. I'd sketch out little melodies and create a wav file, send it to Dave, and he'd experiment with them and come up with melodies and lyrical lines and that sort of thing."
As they moved ideas and iterations back and forth, they created a song.
"I really just wrote the melody and I wasn't really in charge of lyrics. That turned out to be Dave's bailiwick," Dunn continued.
"I just love what he did. [It] really encapsulates sitting on the lake in northern Ontario and really being limited about where you can go and what you can do. So here's what to do. You write something."
Lickley calls it a hopeful song.
"I was writing the lyrics back in April, May [of 2020] ... it was a really dark time. I mean, everything was just unknown. We were watching the news every day and watching Trudeau tell us the latest bad news," he said.
"So the song has that. But then there was a spark of hope that we all felt by the time we got to summer, that, 'OK, there is some light somewhere at the end of this tunnel.'"
In addition to Lickley and Dunn's contributions, the song was created with help from David McRae (electric bass), Peter Cliche (fiddle), and Megan Lickley (background vocals), recorded at various home studios across Canada. The song was mixed and mastered Jean-Paul De Roover at Blueprints in Thunder Bay.
The song debuted on CBC Sudbury's Morning North radio program on Thursday.
"Scenes of Isolation"
Heard a loon on the lake at dawn
Telling me that the ice is gone
Spring returning with the sun
To scenes of isolation
See the garden lose its snow
You can reap if you learn to sew
Blessed are the things that grow
From seeds of isolation
Watch the world implode with consternation
Turning to our leaders for salvation
Everybody all across the nation
Wringing hands in quiet desperation
Fearful as events unfold
But if we do the things we're told
Silver linings turn to gold
In scenes of isolation
Spending time in silent meditation
Practicing our distance education
Everybody all across the nation
Joining hands as one in isolation
Read the books piled by the bed
Learn a language, bake some bread
But leave the bagpipes in the shed
In scenes of isolation
Heard the loons on the lake at dawn
Another month has come and gone, but
The time will come to move beyond
These scenes of isolation
With files from Markus Schwabe
